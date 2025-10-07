Windows 11 removes all bypass methods for Microsoft account setup, removing local accounts
Recent updates in the Insider Preview Build show that Microsoft is tightening restrictions on Windows 11 setup, fully blocking remaining methods to bypass Microsoft account requirements during the initial installation. In the latest preview builds, the company disabled previous workarounds such as registry edits and the
start ms-cxh:localonly command, which allowed users to create local accounts during the out-of-the-box experience.
From now on, users will need an active internet connection and a Microsoft Account to complete installation, with no option to create local accounts during setup. Microsoft says removing local-only methods prevents skipped configuration steps and ensures devices are properly set up and secure. This change is part of the company’s broader “Local-only commands removal” initiative, reinforcing that bypassing account creation could lead to incomplete setups or potential security issues.
While casual users have no remaining simple bypasses, advanced users can still configure local accounts by editing the Windows image before installation through an unattended setup, a complex method unsuitable for most. Microsoft also added a small customization option to rename the default user folder during OOBE using the SetDefaultUserFolder.cmd command, offering limited personalization within the now mandatory online setup process.
Comments
@nss
"Why?" I'll tell you why As soon as I can use Linux Desktop 100% of the time through a graphical user interface, like any other modern, decent consumer operating system (Windows, MacOS, Android) in the 21st century, I MIGHT consider using it. That, of course, will not happen, EVER, because the Linux desktop "community" views the terminal as an integral and necessary part of the OS, user-friendliness be damned ... I recently installed and set up Raspberry OS on a spare RPi someone had given me and it was an awful experience. I can't imagine having to endure such an OS every single day, while trying to do some productive work on it. Yes, of course Raspberry OS running on a RPi is quite different from, say, Linux Mint running on a modern PC, but many issues are similar In any case, I would also be prevented from working on Linux desktop because a couple of programs I need to work simply don't run on Linux. Their Linux equivalents (while being "free" and "gratis" and whatever) are simply not up to the task. And WINE compatibility is quite sketchy. So ... So, I'll keep using Windows, while doing everything I can to suppress/remove the ads/tracking/control that Microsoft is trying to impose: third party antivirus (plus "common sense" which complements nicely any AV 😊), firewall, something like "Shut up 10" or similar, ads and tracking blockers on browsers, custom DNS servers, etc I'll probably be able to only block like 80-90% of the ads/tracking/telemetry, but I'm fine with that. I'll be able to use a modern OS, without having to spend hours on end googling which commands I have to copy and paste on the terminal to solve an issue Linux is great for Servers, but on desktop it feels several decades behind ...
Damn, these Microsoft jerks really are forcing me to make the switch to Linux. I've had about enough of their BS.
What's Edge used for? Downloading other browsers. What's your Microsoft Account used for? Getting in to setup a local account.
Come on, Microsoft is trying really hard to keep pushing AI even if it's useless, improving the mess that Windows 11 is, and even adding dark theme on errors popups (the ones that every Windows user is quite accustomed), so let's make Microsoft happy by keeping the computer connected to internet 24/7, to get the full Windows experience, with ads, telemetry, malwares and endless updates.
As Windows 10 is ending, Microsoft is pushing more "you own nothing and be happy" as shown here. It is also reminiscent of the so-called "Chat Control" scheme, one of which mandates you to authenticate to use something (look at what happened to Steam). With this latest Microsoft attack, Free Software is even more important now.
Move to GNU/Linux. Free software means YOU control your Computing, neither Microsoft nor even the NSA. The EU has been ditching Microsoft recently for their Digital Sovereignty, so why don't you do so?
Windows is almost free software at this point. Unless you want Windows's only funding option to be spyware, go ahead. But I dont like the way they're going with this either, I prefer paying for a license and keeping my freedom. And "look at what happend to steam"? It's one decision forced specific to one country forced by it's government trying to fight a legitimate problem, however you like the method. Though again, I agree; privacy shouldn't take major hits be it for any safety.
You're pointing at real problems, but exaggerating without leaving room for the other side's perspective or problems. Demonization destroys discourse*, doesn't matter that you're justifying. Even if it's for major capitalistic entities, you loose that reflective mindset, the truth* on your way. Differintiate. You can keep your opinion, but expand on your and everybodys understanding and processing of information. Try to give examples of how you would solve the problems. You probably won't care, but I felt like writing this. A written thought once in a while yk.