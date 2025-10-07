Windows 11 removes all bypass methods for Microsoft account setup, removing local accounts

Recent updates in the Insider Preview Build show that Microsoft is tightening restrictions on Windows 11 setup, fully blocking remaining methods to bypass Microsoft account requirements during the initial installation. In the latest preview builds, the company disabled previous workarounds such as registry edits and the start ms-cxh:localonly command, which allowed users to create local accounts during the out-of-the-box experience.

From now on, users will need an active internet connection and a Microsoft Account to complete installation, with no option to create local accounts during setup. Microsoft says removing local-only methods prevents skipped configuration steps and ensures devices are properly set up and secure. This change is part of the company’s broader “Local-only commands removal” initiative, reinforcing that bypassing account creation could lead to incomplete setups or potential security issues.

While casual users have no remaining simple bypasses, advanced users can still configure local accounts by editing the Windows image before installation through an unattended setup, a complex method unsuitable for most. Microsoft also added a small customization option to rename the default user folder during OOBE using the SetDefaultUserFolder.cmd command, offering limited personalization within the now mandatory online setup process.